Five arrested for kidnapping a businessman

The businessman, who is a cement dealer, reportedly failed to settle his dues

The businessman, who is a cement dealer, reportedly failed to settle his dues

Five persons were arrested on Friday on charges of kidnapping a 32-year-old businessman over non-payment of dues.

The police said M. Ananthanayaki of Vichur lodged a complaint stating that her son Vinoth was abducted on Thursday. The abductors had demanded a ransom of ₹25 lakh from her. A case was registered in Manali New Town police station based on her complaint.

Avadi Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore constituted a special team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Dhakshinamurthy to investigate the case.

Mr. Vinoth, along with his friends Thiagarajan and Yuvraj, used to buy cement from a ready mix company and sell it to building contractors for a profit. On Thursday, he left home after getting a call from his friend in connection with a business deal. Later, he was abducted.

After investigation, the special team arrested five persons. The arrested were identified as Delhibabu, 52, of Shenoy Nagar; Sivaganesh, 35, of Chinnamathur; Harikrishnan, 27, of Andarkuppam; Bharatkumar, 27, of Thondiarpet; and Baskaran, 49, of Royapuram. During inquiry, they reportedly confessed that they abducted Mr. Vinoth as he failed to settle the dues of Anthony Francis who runs the ready mix company that supplied cement to him.