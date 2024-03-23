ADVERTISEMENT

Five arrested for illegal sale of IPL tickets in Chepauk

March 23, 2024 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

Eight tickets and ₹31,500 in cash were seized from them

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Friday arrested five persons for selling IPL match tickets in black near M.A. Chidambaram Cricket Stadium in Chepauk.

On Friday, the match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru was held at the stadium, and teams of police personnel were on patrolling its vicinity to curb illegal ticket sales. One such team arrested P. Vinothkumar, 36, of Tondiarpet, S. Ashokkumar, 21, and I. Immanuel, 30, of Choolai, S. Rooban Ramesh, 26, of Manapakkam, and R. Saravanan, 27, of Raja Annamalai Puram. Eight tickets and ₹31,500 in cash were seized from them.

The Triplicane police registered four cases in connection with the incident. Further investigation is on.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US