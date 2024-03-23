Five arrested for illegal sale of IPL tickets in Chepauk

March 23, 2024 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The police on Friday arrested five persons for selling IPL match tickets in black near M.A. Chidambaram Cricket Stadium in Chepauk.

On Friday, the match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru was held at the stadium, and teams of police personnel were on patrolling its vicinity to curb illegal ticket sales. One such team arrested P. Vinothkumar, 36, of Tondiarpet, S. Ashokkumar, 21, and I. Immanuel, 30, of Choolai, S. Rooban Ramesh, 26, of Manapakkam, and R. Saravanan, 27, of Raja Annamalai Puram. Eight tickets and ₹31,500 in cash were seized from them.

The Triplicane police registered four cases in connection with the incident. Further investigation is on.