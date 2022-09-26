Five arrested for ganja peddling

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 26, 2022 20:10 IST

The police arrested five drug peddlers, including three from Tripura, and recovered over 10 kg of ganja from them in two cases.

Following a tip-off, a special team of police from Otteri intercepted three persons who were moving about in a suspicious manner at Cooks Road junction on Sunday night. On searching their baggage, the police found ganja concealed in small packets. The police arrested the three who were identified as Litton Nama, 29; Sugantha Doss, 26; and Pransenjith Dutta, 29, and also recovered 9.5 kg of ganja and four mobile phones from them.

The Sembium police arrested Bharat alias Ali, 25, of Ayanavaram and Madhan, 23, of Perambur for allegedly possessing ganja for the purpose of selling. Over one kg of ganja was recovered from them.

