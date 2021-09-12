Five arrested for gangrape of teenager

The prime accused forced the woman to drink liquor, raped her in car

The Kancheepuram district police have arrested five persons for the alleged gangrape of a 19-year-old girl at a field in Mel Kathirpur village near here.

The police said the girl was working at a textile showroom in Kancheepuram after her Plus Two.

The main accused, Gunaseelan, 23, got acquainted with her as he frequently visited a shop located near the showroom where she was working, and he had left his number with her. The girl’s mother desperately needed ₹1,000 to meet an emergency expense.

Learning of her mother’s predicament, the girl approached Gunaseelan for help.

He invited her to visit his office, pretending to be a realtor. He promised to find her another job in a private firm with a better salary.

On September 1 evening, Gunaseelan picked her up from the shop in his car and took her to his farmland at Mel Kathirpur, near Kancheepuram. On the way, he forcibly made her drink liquor. After she became inebriated, he raped her in the car. He then allegedly called his friends and let them rape her despite her resistance, said police sources.

The girl related her ordeal to a colleague in the textile showroom. On September 9, the victim lodged a complaint with the police.

A case was registered under Sections 342 (Punishment for wrongful confinement), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 363 (Punishment for kidnapping), 376D (Gangrape), 506(ii) (Criminal Intimidation) of the IPC at the Baluchetty Chatram police station.

Kancheepuram SP M. Sudhakar visited the spot and held a preliminary inquiry. He constituted special teams to nab the accused.

The teams arrested Gunaseelan, A. Jebanesan alias Charles, 29, G. Gunasekaran, 24, and N. Ajith Kumar, 23, on Friday. Subsequently, the police arrested Kamu alias Kamaraj, 23, in Salem.