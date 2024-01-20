Five arrested for drug smuggling in Chennai, 4.6 kg of methamphetamine and 1.4 kg of opium seized

January 20, 2024 03:23 pm | Updated 03:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Thiruvottiyur police have arrested five suspects for the possession of narcotics.

Based on information received, a team led by the Inspector of Police, Thiruvottiyur, on Thursday (Janauary 19, 2024) night, monitored the movement of persons on Girija Nagar Main Road, Sathuma Nagar, and ascertained that five persons were selling drugs on the street.

The police team arrested K. Suhail Ahamed, 20, of Sathuma Nagar, J. Yasin, 21 of Kasimedu, M. Jayanthan, 21, B. Raja, 19 and K. Dhanush, 19 of Thiruvottiyur, all of whom were found selling drugs.

Police said a total of 4.6 kg of methamphetamine, 1.4 kg of opium, four motorcycles, five mobile phones and one knife were seized from suspects.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

