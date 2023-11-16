HamberMenu
Five arrested for data theft from private software company

One their client’s AWS account was hacked and accessed unauthorisedly, hence, the manager requested necessary action to retrieve the account

November 16, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The cyber crime police of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) have arrested five persons for allegedly stealing data from a private firm.

The police registered the case following a complaint from the finance manager of the software company, which provides products to banking companies using Amazon Web Services (AWS). One their client’s AWS accounts was hacked and accessed unauthorisedly, hence, the manager had requested necessary action to retrieve the account, the police said.

The police team obtained the IP address of the fraudster, and identified him as Edison, 29, of Kazura Garden, Neelankarai, who was an employee of the complainant’s company. The police arrested Edision; C. Ramkumar, 27; Kavya Vasantha Krishnan, 29, of Adambakkam; Ravitha Devasenapathy, 40, of Karnataka; and K. Karuppaiah, 26, of Pudukottai. Seven laptops, one iPad, and four mobile phones were seized from them.

