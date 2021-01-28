Chennai

Five arrested for attacking teenager at Nadukuppam

Five history-sheeters who attempted to kill a 16-year-old in Nadukuppam, in the Marina police station limits, were arrested on Wednesday.

The police said the gang of inebriated men targeted the boy while he was walking home. After picking a quarrel with him, the gang attacked the teenager with knives. The victim was taken to a government hospital.

Based on a complaint from the boy’s parents, the police arrested Ajith alias Ajithkumar, 23, of Triplicane, Rajesh alias ‘Bonda’ Rajesh, 20, of Royapettah, and three others. Knives were recovered from them.

Driver assaulted

In another incident, three persons were arrested for attacking an autorickshaw driver on Wednesday in the R.K. Nagar police station limits.

Dineshkumar, 21, of Kodungaiyur was waylaid by the trio while he was going to Nehru Nagar.

