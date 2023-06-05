HamberMenu
Five arrested for attempt to murder a man in Kasimedu

June 05, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kasimedu police on Monday arrested five persons for allegedly attempting to murder a 44-year-old man due to previous enmity.

The police said on Sunday afternoon, the victim, P. Arokiyaraj, a resident of Indiranagar Housing Board, Kasimedu, was walking near his house, when six persons waylaid and picked a quarrel with him. One of them attacked him with a knife and the gang escaped from there. Passersby rescued Arokiyaraj and took him to a hospital.

Based on his complaint, the police arrested S. Pradeep, 19, his brother Praveen, 22, Yuvendran alias Mandai, 19, of Kasimedu and three others. The police recovered two knives and one motorcycle from them. The police said Pradeep and Yuvendran have history sheets on their names.

