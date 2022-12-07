Five arrested for abducting staff members of a film distributor

December 07, 2022 12:29 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Tuesday arrested five persons who allegedly abducted two staff members of a film distributor over a monetary dispute.

The police said the film distributor Maduraj agreed to buy the rights of an upcoming film and made an advance payment to producer Karthik. As Maduraj failed to pay the remaining amount and left to his hometown, a gang barged into his office in Virugambakkam on December 1 and abducted two staff members Gopikrishna and Benzer to an apartment in Mannivakkam. The duo was physically tortured and were demanded to pay the rest of the money their employer owed. Later, they allegedly withdrew ₹70,000 from an ATM using debit cards of the duo and set them free.

On a complaint from Gopikrishna, the police arrested Vinodh alias Vinodhkumar, 36, S. Nagaraj, 42, of Mannivakkam, K. Prasanth, 23, of Vandalur, and two others.

A car, a knife and three mobile phones were seized from them and a hunt has been launched to trace six more accused.

