Fitness trainer run over by truck in Kondithope

November 01, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 27-year-old fitness trainer from Choolaimedu Main Road was killed after being run over by a container truck in Kondithope on Wednesday.

A police officer said V. Praveen, a native of Uttarakhand, worked as a fitness trainer near Kondithope. When he was riding his two-wheeler on North Wall Road, he fell from the vehicle while crossing the junction at Perumal Mudali Street and was caught under the wheels of a container lorry coming behind him. Praveen, despite wearing a helmet, was killed on the spot.

The Flower Bazaar Traffic Investigation police sent the body to the Government Stanley Hospital for a post-mortem. They seized the container lorry and arrested the driver for causing the accident.

