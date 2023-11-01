HamberMenu
Fitness trainer run over by truck in Kondithope

The Flower Bazaar Traffic Investigation police seized the container lorry and arrested the driver for causing the accident

November 01, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 27-year-old fitness trainer from Choolaimedu Main Road was killed after being run over by a container truck in Kondithope on Wednesday.

A police officer said V. Praveen, a native of Uttarakhand, worked as a fitness trainer near Kondithope. When he was riding his two-wheeler on North Wall Road, he fell from the vehicle while crossing the junction at Perumal Mudali Street and was caught under the wheels of a container lorry coming behind him. Praveen, despite wearing a helmet, was killed on the spot.

The Flower Bazaar Traffic Investigation police sent the body to the Government Stanley Hospital for a post-mortem. They seized the container lorry and arrested the driver for causing the accident.

