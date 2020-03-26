Fitness goes online as residents remain indoors

With people staying indoors during the ongoing lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19, keeping fit now has a virtual push, with online group meditation sessions, fitness apps that recommend home workouts and workout videos sent by coaches and gyms.

Strength System, a gym in the city, had a live workout session on Zoom, for their members a few days back. “We had over 30 members joining us for the online session and we have decided to host a free live workout session on Friday. We’ve also introduced a 16-day ‘Live Living Room Programme’, that people can enrol for and workout with our coaches online,” she said.

Ever since people began to quarantine themselves, Ms. Prashanti said that she has received several queries about how to remain motivated and get some exercise, as well as how to eat healthy.

“It definitely is hard to find the motivation to exercise when one is stuck at home. Signing up for online programmes helps with staying motivated and being accountable,” she added.

Gyms in the city that had to shut down operations have also started sending short workout videos from trainers to their clients, on WhatsApp. The last few days have given rise to several fitness challenges on social media platforms as well, with users sharing their workout routines and videos. Prasanth S., a resident of the city, said that people have a lot of options among workouts to chose from, depending on their fitness levels of fitness. “There are also a lot of free fitness apps to choose from, that have home workouts,” he said.

Divya Kumar, an entrepreneur from the city, said that she had decided to host ‘lockdown yoga’ sessions on Instagram live (on her instagram handle @divsgoesplaces), along with her Yoga instructor Yamini, for an hour, every night.

“Anyone can watch our yoga sessions and do the breathing exercises, asanas and guided meditation, along with us. Virtual sessions like these are therapeutic and have led to many of us reconnecting with several friends and family members,” she added.