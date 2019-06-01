Fitness enthusiasts in Chennai become easy targets for harassment

Women, mostly runners and cyclists, are increasingly being targetted by miscreants during early morning hours, that too in posh localities in the city.

Over the last one month, a 48-year-old woman cyclist was harassed thrice, in three different places. A few weeks ago, a woman runner was molested in Kilpauk by a stranger. “On May 7, when I was running on the R.K. Salai flyover, I was harassed. I did not inform my family, as I would not be allowed to step outside after that. Subsequently, I was harrased near the War Memorial and Haddows Road,” said the 48-year-old woman, requesting anonymity.

Runners in Anna Nagar also complained of similar incidents. “There have been harassment complaints from Bouganvilla Park Road and Anna Nagar Second Avenue,” a runner said. Its not just harassment, fitness enthusiasts have also become targets of mobile snatchers.

Madhya Kailash and R.K. Salai are notorious for snatching, complain cyclists. “Most often, cyclists keep their phones in the wrist pouch. It becomes easy for robbers to snatch the phones. Usually, slow riders or women are the targets. They are also harassed,” a cyclist said. Poor lighting during early hours is also a factor, runners said. Stretches like Greenways Road, Haddows Road, Ormes Road and, at times, R.K. Salai are dark in the morning, as streetlights don’t work or are covered by branches. “The police should increase patrolling during the morning hours,” said a runner from Alwarpet.

Cyclists’ groups have suggested some precautions for its members. “We have asked them to keep their valuables in the holder on the bicycle,” said K. Murali Kannan, committee member, We Chennai Cycling Club. Running groups have also issued an advisory. “They should be wary of their surroundings and if possible, avoid earphones. Always face the traffic while running,” said Yasir Sultan, who is part of Chennai Runners.