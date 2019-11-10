Chennai

Fitness challenge

more-in

The 90-day programme aims to help people adopt lifestyles to manage the disease

Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre launched a 90-day fitness challenge in the city on Saturday as part of World Diabetes Day.

The regimen has three components — dance, gym and yoga — for a patient to choose from. V. Mohan, chairman of the centre, said the programme would be personalised for those who also need regular follow-ups with the team of doctors.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 10, 2019 1:37:11 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/fitness-challenge/article29934113.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY