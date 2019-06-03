‘Fit sieves to SWD inlets in Saligramam’

Kaveri Rangan Nagar Residents Welfare Association has requested the Greater Chennai Corporation that sieves be fitted on the inlet points of the stormwater drains found along K.K. Salai and Abu Salai at Kaveri Rangan Nagar in Saligramam.

The association president S. Sundaresan says, “The stormwater drains construction was completed four months ago but they won’t serve their purpose if they sieves are fitted to the inlets. There are around over 10 spots along these two roads, where the inlets are clogged with all kinds of trash. They need to be de-silted before the onset of the north-east monsoon.”

The Association also pointed out that the shelter of an Metropolitan Transport Corporation bus stop (meant for 17E buses going towards Vadapalani) need to be installed again.

“They were removed to facilitate the stormwater drain work but the shelter has not been installed after the completion of the work. Besides, there is no shelter for the stopover meant for buses going towards Dasarathapuram,” says N.S. Ramachandran, treasurer of the association. The office-bearers of the Association say that a few shop owners keep their wares on the road and this could damage the stormwater drains.

“Despite repeated complaints to the Greater Chennai Corporation, the needful has not been done,” says Sundaresan.