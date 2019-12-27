Chennai

Fishing hamlets mark tsunami anniversary

more-in

Flowers, milk offered to the sea

The anniversary of the 2004 tsunami was observed in many fishing hamlets in and around the city on Thursday, with fishermen remaining onshore as a mark of respect for the departed souls. Apart from offering flowers and milk to the sea, silent processions were taken out and food was distributed among the communities.

Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar, who participated in a remembrance ceremony in Kasimedu, said a total of 8,800 persons died in Tamil Nadu in the tsunami. “Amma (former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa) left no stone unturned at the time. She ensured swift rescue and relief and long-term rehabilitation. Roads, lights, houses and even bridges were constructed,” he recalled. The Minister also said that the AIADMK government would ensure that the interests of the fishermen were not affected in any manner.

At Nochikuppam, various leaders, including Ko.Su. Mani, Kabadi Maran, and K. Bharathi participated in the ceremony. They observed a minute’s silence as a mark of respect to the departed.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 27, 2019 1:56:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/fishing-hamlets-mark-tsunami-anniversary/article30406057.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY