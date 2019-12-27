Fishing hamlets mark tsunami anniversary

The anniversary of the 2004 tsunami was observed in many fishing hamlets in and around the city on Thursday, with fishermen remaining onshore as a mark of respect for the departed souls. Apart from offering flowers and milk to the sea, silent processions were taken out and food was distributed among the communities.

Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar, who participated in a remembrance ceremony in Kasimedu, said a total of 8,800 persons died in Tamil Nadu in the tsunami. “Amma (former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa) left no stone unturned at the time. She ensured swift rescue and relief and long-term rehabilitation. Roads, lights, houses and even bridges were constructed,” he recalled. The Minister also said that the AIADMK government would ensure that the interests of the fishermen were not affected in any manner.

At Nochikuppam, various leaders, including Ko.Su. Mani, Kabadi Maran, and K. Bharathi participated in the ceremony. They observed a minute’s silence as a mark of respect to the departed.