Fishing community plans to form political party, contest election in 2026

January 23, 2024 10:54 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

Fed up with major political parties not giving them due recognition, the fishing community is coming together to start a political party and plan to contest the 2026 Assembly election.

“We are planning to target all the 14 coastal districts initially and some places like Edappadi, Erode, and Tiruvallur, where inland fishermen are in large numbers. Our slogan is ‘our vote for our own people’. We want other political parties to be aware of our strength and recognise us as a force to be reckoned with. We have issues such as sea level rising, which will affect us in the long-term and need immediate addressing,” said K. Bharathi, a community leader.

Pamphlets and posters are being circulated inviting people for a brainstorming session in a few days. Nanjil Ravi, another leader, said fishing community leaders from all districts were being called together.

“We are all in a huddle. Traditional fishermen have not even received patta despite being residents for ages. In many records, we are shown as encroachers. The government has classified our lands as kadal poromboke (seashore poromboke) and open spaces are being taken for several purposes, including for police stations. Properties that belonged to community leaders, such as Singaravelar and Selvaraj Chettiyar, have been taken over as government lands.”

Ko. Su. Mani, who is part of a group of community leaders who are canvassing for the formation of a party, said the initial idea was to make a large forum. “That however, we thought, did not have much teeth or bargaining power. Therefore, the decision was to form a political party. We will talk about problems of villages, and how their local body representatives and other political parties have failed to resolve even simple issues,” he said.

However, this is not the first attempt to start a political party for the fishing community. There are a few other parties with a couple of them registered even. But those are only in name, said Kabaddi Maran, another leader. “We wont be like them. We will grow and get votes for our people,” he added.