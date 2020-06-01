Chennai

Fishers stranded in the Andamans return

43 of the 163 who arrived are from Tamil Nadu

A total of 43 fishermen from Tamil Nadu, who were stuck in the Andamans for over two months reached Chennai Port on Sunday.

They were among 163 persons who were brought back from the islands by the NanCowry ship, said Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar.

Seven persons from Maharashtra and two from Goa, who were on board the ship have been sent to the Community Centre at Vepery till arrangements for their trips are made.

“All passengers were checked for symptoms and their bags were sanitised. They were then sent to their respective districts on eight buses. They were also provided with food and water,” the Minister said. Around 200 fishers, who were stuck in the Andamans demanded that the government take steps to bring them back.

A few days ago, one batch returned by flight to Kochi. They were then sent to their respective villages in Tamil Nadu.

Home quarantine

“We have been checked for COVID-19 but are under home quarantine,” said Selvam, a fisherman from Cuddalore, who returned from the Andamans by flight.

Mr. Jayakumar said efforts were on to bring back fishermen stuck in Iran and other countries.

