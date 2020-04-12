Fishers getting ready to enter the sea

With District Collectors holding meetings to permit fishers with traditional craft to fish, there is palpable excitement in hamlets along the coast. Many are repairing nets, sprucing up boats and looking for funds to buy diesel.

“They are giving a set of guidelines to be followed by fishers, including fishing on alternate days or twice a week. That they will be able to bring back fish is a big relief for many,” said K. Bharathi of South Indian Fishermen Welfare Association.

A senior official of the Fisheries Department said that a draft set of guidelines have been given to the District Collectors, including insistence on physical distancing. The restrictions would be in force for at least two weeks after which they would be eased slowly. “Sale of fish would be allowed. But the bigger boats have been deemed to have joined the annual fishing ban,” the official said.

However, Durai Mahendran of Pulicat said the district administration needs to ensure availability of transportation for small fish vendors.

“Other supporting infrastructure, including ice factories, need to function if we are to go fishing. A section of fishers is also apprehensive that sale of fish would attract crowds and thereby spread the coronavirus. The government should ensure the safety of all stakeholders,” he said.

Meanwhile, G. Arasu of the Chennai Chengai Singaravelar Visai Padagu Meenavar Sangam, said the government should ensure some kind of dole for boat owners and labourers who depend on boats for their livelihood. “At least ten families depend on each boat. We have been sitting without work from March 22. A loan of ₹5 lakh per boat would also help us,” he said.