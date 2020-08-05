Fishers demand action against senior official

Fishers belonging to at least 15 organisations staged protests in the city and elsewhere pressing for various demands, including inclusion of new members in the fishermen welfare board and fishermen cooperative societies.

The fishers, under the umbrella of the Tamil Nadu Meenavargalin Iyakangalin Oringinaippu Kuzhu, said that unless fishers were included as new members, they would not get welfare benefits, including the government dole for the ban period, the fishing lean period and the diesel subsidy.

“The Fisheries Director is not allowing new members to join these organisations. This only shows he is not functioning for the welfare of the fishers. We demand his removal,” said K. Bharathi, a fishermen leader.