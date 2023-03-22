Fishermen yet to get remuneration for their services during last monsoon

March 22, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

Though it has been over four months since fishermen from various hamlets in the city helped stranded people during the monsoon, they are yet to get remuneration for their services.

Fishermen of Nochikuppam, who had sent 22 boats with 66 men, said they had been repeatedly asking for the payment. “We spent money on diesel and the boats were also damaged. Nobody is replying to our queries. Such delays have become very common, and every year our payments are not made on time,” a boat owner said.

In 2021, the Fisheries Department had raised a bill of ₹1.26 crore for fishermen from the four districts of Chennai, Tiruvallur Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram, which took time to submit. It was in 2015 during the floods that the fishermen and their boats were pressed into service to rescue residents.

K. Bharathi of the South Indian Fishermen Welfare Association said fishermen were agitating continuously for the amount. “In November, they were not treated properly and not given food or proper places to stay,” he added.

Sources in the Department said the usual procedure was to collect details and then submit the bills to the respective local body for funds, which will then be disbursed later. Officials said they would look into the fishermen’s request.