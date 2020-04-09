Fishermen yearn for fish, seek permission to go fishing

Fish being an important source of protein and since fishers are used to having fish everyday, fishing hamlets are urging the government to allow at least country craft to fish.

“It is now the season for nandu, nethili, kaarapodi and kaanankeluthi. We have run out of stocks of dry fish. Now we are dependent on sambar or karakozhambu everyday, which is tiresome and the children are clamouring for some fish. Our families are used to having fish as part of the daily diet without which they are not eating well. They seem to have lost their appetite,” said B. Anusya, a home-maker from Nochikuppam while narrating an incident on Saturday when the police allegedly took away three baskets of fish meant to be shared between a few families.

At Nettukuppam, fishers said they have not been to the sea for over 15 days now. “It is indeed difficult for us. Homes did not have time to stock up on dry fish since the lockdown came very suddenly. We usually stock up during the fish ban and also around the monsoon. The government should permit the small boats at least to fish,” said Joseph of Nettukuppam.

An industry expert said that when agricultural activities had been allowed, fishing by country craft could also be allowed. “There will be a maximum of three men per boat. The government can regulate timings of their landings and not allow purchase by outsiders. This will prevent crowds from gathering,” he said.