Fishermen want Kissan Credit Cards to be issued soon

Fishermen have urged banks to speed up the process of issuing Kissan Credit Cards (KCC) that will enable them to withdraw loan amounts for repairing nets and boats.
The KCC was extended to fishermen and those in animal husbandry so that they too could avail of small loans for running day-to-day business. M.E. Raghupathi, a boat owner and community leader in Kasimedu, said it had been several months since application forms were collected but banks were yet to process them. “Many owners do not have any money on hand and no bank will lend them money to restart their businesses. The loans will come in handy if speeded up,” he said.
Nanjil Ravi of Akhila Indhiya Meenavar Sangam said fishermen were waiting for the KCCs so that they can buy diesel for their trips after the lockdown.“The Centre has only made an empty promise saying it will give loans via KCC. Banks need not worry about repayment since the diesel subsidy deposited by the State government can be taken by them,” he said.
Fisheries Department officials said 35,000-odd applications were collected and submitted to various banks. “But only 50 cards have been issued so far and 440 cards are under process. We have raised the issue with the banks and the Department of Financial Services, Government of India. We hope there is progress in the coming month,” an official said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath