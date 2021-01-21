Fishermen want firefighting system installed inside Kasimedu harbour

CHENNAI

Fishermen have urged the government to install a firefighting system inside the Kasimedu fishing harbour. They made the appeal after a fire broke out inside the boat-building area on Sunday evening.

Nanjil Ravi of the Akila Indhiya Meenavar Sangam said that fires were common inside the boat-building area since the materials used were flammable. “Wood and fibre-reinforced plastics burn easily. Since welding also happens, sparks fly and one spark on the other materials is enough to start a fire. We need a mechanism with water sprinklers and fire alarms in that area,” he said.

Sources in the department said that if the waste was carried and kept at the designated spot at the northern breakwater, fires would not happen.

Waste removal

“We have been telling them repeatedly to move waste material to that spot, so that we would be able to get the Chennai Corporation to remove them on a regular basis,” the official said.

The department has been removing wastes from the harbour at least once a month. For the past two days around 300 tonnes of waste has been removed from inside the harbour.