Fishermen want firefighting system installed inside Kasimedu harbour

Fishermen have urged the government to install a firefighting system inside the Kasimedu fishing harbour. They made the appeal after a fire broke out inside the boat-building area on Sunday evening.
Nanjil Ravi of the Akila Indhiya Meenavar Sangam said that fires were common inside the boat-building area since the materials used were flammable. “Wood and fibre-reinforced plastics burn easily. Since welding also happens, sparks fly and one spark on the other materials is enough to start a fire. We need a mechanism with water sprinklers and fire alarms in that area,” he said.
Sources in the department said that if the waste was carried and kept at the designated spot at the northern breakwater, fires would not happen.
Waste removal
“We have been telling them repeatedly to move waste material to that spot, so that we would be able to get the Chennai Corporation to remove them on a regular basis,” the official said.
The department has been removing wastes from the harbour at least once a month. For the past two days around 300 tonnes of waste has been removed from inside the harbour.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath