Fishermen want better lighting at Kasimedu

Petitions submitted to Fisheries Dept.

Fishermen have been complaining that the entry/exit point to the Kasimedu Fishing Harbour from the sea has remained unlit for nearly a month.

Two signal lights placed atop rooms at the end of the breakwaters have not been functioning, making it difficult for fishermen to enter or leave the harbour, especially at night.

“Most boats leave late at night and return before noon. At night, when there is not enough light, the risk of collisions which could result in damage to the boats and even a loss of lives is high,” said M.D. Dayalan of the Indian Fishermen Association, who has submitted petitions to the Fisheries Department to fix the lights.

Nanjil Ravi of the Akhila Indiya Meenavar Sangam said boats that returned after long trips sometimes mistake the entry of the Chennai Port and go there. “If these boats cross paths with the ships they could be damaged badly. Luckily, no mishaps have happened so far. At times, if boats miss this entry point and if the winds are heavy, the current could just strand them at sea,” he said.

Krishnaraj, a boat owner, said apart from this entry/exit point, the harbour was ill-lit or even pitch dark on many stretches. “The usual point of entry from the Ennore Expressway at the N4 side has been boarded up, which has led us to enter via Nagoorar Thottam. That route is very dark. There have been instances of people being robbed at knife point,” he said, adding that the Fisheries Department must take steps to improve lighting in and around the harbour.