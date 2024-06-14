ADVERTISEMENT

Fishermen stage protest against HR&CE Department for removing their houses calling them encroachments

Updated - June 14, 2024 10:04 pm IST

Published - June 14, 2024 10:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Fishermen of Sulerikattukuppam, Pattipulamkuppam and Salavankuppam in Chengalpattu district on Friday staged a protest against the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department for removing their houses, calling them encroachments.

The fishermen, who joined hands with the Neithal Makkal Katchi, said they were being evicted by the department saying the lands belonged to Sri Alavandar Trust. They said their villages had been in existence for decades on these lands and that they were not encroachments.

They urged the HR&CE department and the government to let them continue living in their houses. Installations, including two desalination plants and the East Coast Road have come up on the land belonging to the Trust. If the government wants, they can hold talks with the Trust and arrive at a settlement, said K. Bharathi, a fisher leader.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US