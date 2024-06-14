Fishermen stage protest against HR&CE Department for removing their houses calling them encroachments

Fishermen of Sulerikattukuppam, Pattipulamkuppam and Salavankuppam in Chengalpattu district on Friday staged a protest against the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department for removing their houses, calling them encroachments.

The fishermen, who joined hands with the Neithal Makkal Katchi, said they were being evicted by the department saying the lands belonged to Sri Alavandar Trust. They said their villages had been in existence for decades on these lands and that they were not encroachments.

They urged the HR&CE department and the government to let them continue living in their houses. Installations, including two desalination plants and the East Coast Road have come up on the land belonging to the Trust. If the government wants, they can hold talks with the Trust and arrive at a settlement, said K. Bharathi, a fisher leader.