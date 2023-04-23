ADVERTISEMENT

Fishermen seek special zone on Loop Road

April 23, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

Fishermen want specific zones to be demarcated for various fishing activities, including fish landing, parking of boats, drying of fish, mending of nets and sale of fish; they say no other activity should be allowed on Loop Road

The Hindu Bureau

Fishermen of Nochikuppam and other fishing hamlets along the Marina Loop Road have urged Chief Minister M. K. Stalin to form a special fisheries development and economic zone for the entire stretch.

In a petition submitted to Mr. Stalin, they said that no other activity should be permitted in the area. They wanted specific zones to be demarcated for various fishing activities, including fish landing, parking of boats, drying of fish, mending of nets and sale of fish. This was to be done according to the CRZ notification of 2011 and based on GIS mapping. A Madras High Court order of 2020 in this regard must be implemented, they said. The special zone must be on the lines of the special zone for agriculture in the Delta districts.

Office-bearers of Nochikuppam village panchayat wanted the lands taken over by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board to be handed back to them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Each time they take lands for constructing houses for fishermen, they take additional lands and we end up losing those to various government departments. So far, the promised community halls, play grounds for children, anganwadis, and PHCs have not seen the light of the day,” said an office-bearer.

The fishermen wanted the Santhome High Road to be widened to reduce traffic congestion and ensure that the livelihood and lives of the fishing communities remain undisturbed.

Ministers Ma. Subramanian and Durai Murugan, DMK leaders R.S. Bharathi and T.K.S. Elangovan , Member of Parliament Dayanidhi Maran and Mylapore MLA T. Velu were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US