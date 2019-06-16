Chennai

Fishermen missing

Five fishermen of Kasimedu were reported missing at sea. They left the Kasimedu fishing harbour on June 5. Sources in the Fisheries Department and police said their boat was found 90 nautical miles off the Andhra Pradesh coast.

