New artificial reefs deployed

Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar on Wednesday launched the deployment of artificial reefs in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram districts, under the oil-spill eco-restoration fund of ₹10 crore. Speaking to reporters after returning from the deployment off Kasimedu, he said that this was an important step in ensuring the livelihoods of traditional fishermen, who fish closer to the shore.
“These will become natural breeding grounds. Fishermen will not need nets but will switch over to hook-and-line fishing,” he said. Mr. Jayakumar also said that a total of 90 spots would be covered along the entire coastline of the State.
The artificial reefs were designed by the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), that has also selected the offshore sites, after due consultation with stakeholders by the M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation.
Official sources said that each artificial reef deployed earlier had yielded ₹50-₹60 lakh worth of fish per year. “Around 30 boats can fish for six months a year and earn quite well. Depending on the currents and sediments, they can last for upto 15 years,” said an official.
