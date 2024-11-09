ADVERTISEMENT

Fishermen from Kasimedu find discarded part of rocket at sea

Published - November 09, 2024 09:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

A preliminary investigation by the police found that the projectile belonged to a private aerospace firm

The Hindu Bureau

A projectile, which is suspected to be a discarded part of a rocket, was caught in the fishing net of a group of fishermen from Kasimedu near Nizampatnam in Baptala, a coastal district of Andhra Pradesh, recently. The police said the group ventured into the sea on October 24. On November 5, the projectile was caught in their net. The fishermen handed it over to the police after they came back to Chennai. The Fishing Harbour police registered a case and investigated. Preliminary investigation found that the projectile belonged to a private aerospace firm. They suspect the object could have fallen into the sea during testing.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US