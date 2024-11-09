Fishermen from Kasimedu find discarded part of rocket at sea

A projectile, which is suspected to be a discarded part of a rocket, was caught in the fishing net of a group of fishermen from Kasimedu near Nizampatnam in Baptala, a coastal district of Andhra Pradesh, recently. The police said the group ventured into the sea on October 24. On November 5, the projectile was caught in their net. The fishermen handed it over to the police after they came back to Chennai. The Fishing Harbour police registered a case and investigated. Preliminary investigation found that the projectile belonged to a private aerospace firm. They suspect the object could have fallen into the sea during testing.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.