Fishermen from Kasimedu find discarded part of rocket at sea

A preliminary investigation by the police found that the projectile belonged to a private aerospace firm

Published - November 09, 2024 09:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A projectile, which is suspected to be a discarded part of a rocket, was caught in the fishing net of a group of fishermen from Kasimedu near Nizampatnam in Baptala, a coastal district of Andhra Pradesh, recently. The police said the group ventured into the sea on October 24. On November 5, the projectile was caught in their net. The fishermen handed it over to the police after they came back to Chennai. The Fishing Harbour police registered a case and investigated. Preliminary investigation found that the projectile belonged to a private aerospace firm. They suspect the object could have fallen into the sea during testing.

