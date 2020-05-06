Fishermen forcibly occupy houses allotted to them in Tiruvottiyur, police deployed for crowd control

Driven by fear that the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) houses allotted to them may be handed over for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, around 400 residents of NTO Kuppam barged into the newly-constructed tenements in Tiruvottiyur and occupied the houses there on Wednesday morning.

Policemen were deployed to control the crowd. However, TNSCB officials clarified that the houses in Tiruvottiyur Ellaiamman Koil Street will not be used to house COVID-19 patients or for other purposes.

The TNSCB has constructed 480 houses for the residents of fishermen families who resided in NTO Kuppam. There are four blocks, and each block has 10 storeys and 120 houses.

“In January 2020, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami allotted houses for five persons and in February, over 400 residents got allotment through the Madras High Court. However even after this, we were not able to stay in the houses as basic amenities were not provided,” said P.R. Mahendran, a resident of NTO Kuppam. He said that all the residents were staying in rented houses and since they cannot go fishing due to the lockdown, they are unable to pay rent.

“We are already struggling, and recently, we heard reports that the houses will be given to treat COVID-19 patients. Our fear increased when we saw that fans were fitted and electricity supply was also provided on a war footing,” said Gomathy, another resident.

On Wednesday morning, the allottees barged into the complex and occupied the houses. Soon, policewere deployed in the premises and they held talks with the people.

Since people had gathered in large numbers policemen warned that they may have to use force to disperse the crowd. “People can get infected if they assemble like this at one spot,” said a police officer.

Meanwhile TNSCB officials said that the houses in Tiruvottiyur will not be used to house COVID-19 patients. They added that no one can snatch away the houses already allotted to the residents and it will be handed over to the once the pandemic is under control.

“As of now we have decided to use our tenements in K.P. Park to house health workers and those under observation alone,” said an official.