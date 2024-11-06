Fishermen dissatisfied over part payment of scheme funds

Fishermen and fisherwomen in hamlets from Tiruvallur to Chengalpattu have expressed dissatisfaction as they have received only part of the payment from the National Fishermen Savings-cum-Relief Scheme.

At Sadras Kuppam, many of the younger members of the cooperative society say that they are yet to get their due share. “Men and women members have to get ₹4,500 per head per year. Some of us have got ₹1500, while a few others have not received any money so far,” said Mohankumar, a resident of Sadras Kuppam.

At Uyyalikuppam, of the around 900 members of the society, the women members have got ₹3000 each and the men ₹1500 each. “We are worried that we will not get the rest of the money. Officials say that some names have been missing or forms were not submitted properly. We are confused and there is no proper response from the Fisheries Department,” said Naveen, a resident.

K. Bharathi, fishing community leader, said that some villages near Kasimedu have got ₹2,320 per head. “We don’t know how the department has arrived at this amount. Some officials have been telling us that the amount is being distributed in portions but are unaware of the reason for the same. This is the first time that our society funds are being distributed in such a manner. We want a proper reply from the Fisheries Minister,” he said.

