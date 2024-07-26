GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fishermen demand inclusion of local infrastructure in draft CZMP maps

They say the recently released draft maps are incomplete, much like the ones released in 2018 and 2022

Published - July 26, 2024 09:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Cadre of the Neithal Makkal Katchi staging a protest outside the District Collector’s office in Chennai on Friday.

Cadre of the Neithal Makkal Katchi staging a protest outside the District Collector’s office in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Fishermen from Chennai and neighbouring coastal districts gathered near the District Collector office here on Friday demanding inclusion of the fishing community’s local infrastructure in the Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP) maps.

The State Coastal Zone Management Authority (SCZMA) recently informed the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that the CZMP draft maps were ready for public hearing. In August 2023, it released the maps for all coastal districts, except Chennai and Tiruvallur.

Fishermen found that the draft maps were incomplete, much like the ones released in 2018 and 2022. They said it lacked specific details on fishing zones, breeding and spawning grounds, common properties of fishing communities, and a comprehensive plan for the long-term housing needs of coastal fishermen as specified in the Coastal Regulation Zone Notification, 2019.

At the demonstration, K. Bharati of the Neithal Makkal Katchi referred to the NGT’s directive to encompass all aspects of fisherfolk’s livelihood. He emphasised the need to include common properties, such as net-mending areas and fish auction or sale zones.

Highlighting the critical need for long-term housing plans for the fishing community, which faces risks from rising sea levels, Mr. Bharati added that they were not consulted when these plans were being prepared .

