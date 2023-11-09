Fishermen concerned over Tamil Nadu’s ports development policy

November 09, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

Fishermen have expressed concern over long-term lease of sea fronts in the State Ports Development policy, 2023, which was recently approved by the Cabinet. They fear this would lead to infringement of their traditional rights over the coastal areas.

South Indian Fishermen Welfare Association’s K. Bharathi said that such leases would only harm fishing. “The land is likely to be taken over completely by private persons if given on long lease. Fishermen do not have pattas even though they have been living for ages on the shores. However, the government wants to provide leases to private parties. Lands belonging to temples have vanished in a similar manner. Steps are not being taken to improve the lot of the fishermen,” he said.

Community leader Ko. Su. Mani said that no port in the State had been fully utilised. Many were still running at a loss. However, fishermen had so many restrictions when it came to fishing near ports. “The no-fishing zones extend to several kilometres from the outer limit of ports. This, despite the fact that there is an abundance of fish near the artificial walls. In such a situation if the lands are developed along the coast, our activities would be even more restricted. Already the fishing industry is in the dolldrums. Promises of jobs for fishermen remain only on paper,” he pointed out.

Former Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar said the sea and the coastal area belonged to fishermen and that they should not be used for other purposes. “Fishermen need their spaces for parking boats, selling fish, mending nets and drying fish, apart from additional areas for their expanding families. In the name of a policy for ports, the fishing community should not be put to any difficulty,” he said.

A fishing community leader, who did not want to be named, however, said that one way to take the government’s proposal forward was to create a proper policy framework and rules for the ports and proposals. “Activities cannot cause any damage to the environment or affect fishermen in any way. Lands that are not near any fishing village only should be used,” he suggested.