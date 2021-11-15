Fishermen complain of mistreatment during rescue work in Chennai

They say the authorities failed to provide them with food and other amenities

Fishermen, who lent their boats to help people stranded in the city’s flooded areas last week, have complained that they were not treated properly at several places during the rescue operations.

“We were asked to open manhole covers and lift motors to pump out water, and in some places, we were told to clean the slush. We did not go there to perform such tasks. Our job was to rescue people, and we did that to our complete satisfaction. We helped women and senior citizens and were happy about that despite having to walk in slush and dirt,” said Raghu, a fisherman from Nochikuppam.

A total of 66 men with 22 boats from Nochikuppam assisted those in need of evacuation or wanted to be ferried to buy provisions or medicines. In some places, the water was chest high, and at the end of the rescue efforts, the men had to apply turmeric and coconut oil to their bruised feet, Mr. Raghu said.

Dhanapal, a boat owner, said the men were not even given food or a proper place to wait as they awaited their turn to be called. “This happened especially at Velachery, where our men had to wait at a dark place without any toilets. Only when they asked for food, were they sent to a nearby Amma Unavagam,” he said.

K. Bharathi, of the South Indian Fishermen Welfare Association, said there were several complaints from fishermen about being treated badly.

“This only shows that there was no proper planning at the zonal level. If you call people to help, you should make arrangements to ensure food and water for them. A couple of assistant engineers said they were new to the job, and therefore did not know what to do. In such a case, senior officials must have ensured that proper facilities were provided for the rescue teams,” he pointed out.