Fisherman murdered by co-worker in Kasimedu

The Fishing Harbour police arrested a 33-year-old resident of Andhra Pradesh for murdering his co-worker in Kasimedu on Wednesday.

City police said B. Dharmaraj, a fisherman of Srikakulam in AP, was working as a boat driver in Kasimedu fishing harbour. He had gone missing for which a man missing complaint was filed on Monday after his co-worker Dompur found him not in his rented house. Based on the complaint, a man missing case was registered by the Fishing Harboyr police but on Tuesday a group of fishermen alerted the police that a dead body was floating in the sea. The police team retrieved the body and found the dead person to be Dharmaraj.

During investigation they found he was murdered by another coworker Umamaheswaran, a native of Srikakulam, over the sharing of liquor on the night of August 4. Umamaheswaran had murdered the victim after hitting him with a stone on the head. The police later produced Umamaheswaran before a judicial magistrate and sent him to prison.

