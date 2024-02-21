ADVERTISEMENT

Fisherman in Chennai killed after bike hits electricity pole

February 21, 2024 11:57 am | Updated 11:57 am IST - CHENNAI

Police said the 70-year-old is believed to have suddenly lost consciousness while on his two-wheeler, leading to the accident

The Hindu Bureau

A 70-year-old fisherman was killed, when he hit an electricity pole while on his two-wheeler, in Injambakkam on Tuesday (February 20, 2024) evening. 

A police official of Adyar traffic investigation wing said M. Sadayandi, a resident of the Injambakkam Kuppam, was proceeding on his two-wheeler in the locality, when he is believed to have suddenly lost consciousness and lost control of his vehicle, which crashed into an overhead electricity pole. He fell down, and was rushed by passers-by to the Injambakkam primary health centre.

Doctors at the centre said he should be taken to the Government Royapettah Hospital, but as he was about to be taken in an ambulance, he died. His body was sent to the Government Royapettah Hospital for a post-mortem examination. 

The Adyar traffic investigation police have filed a case and are investigating. 

