Fisherman, history-sheeter among three murdered in city

CHENNAI

02 August 2021 01:33 IST

Man killed as argument turns fatal in New Washermenpet

A murder accused was murdered by a three-member gang in Villivakkam on Sunday night in ICF police station limits. The name of the victim was given as A. Alex.

The police have identified it to be a revenge killing for the murder of Karuna in 2020 in which the victim was allegedly involved.

A police official of ICF said Alex, who returned to the city from Bengaluru for attending a court proceeding, received a call and when he came out of the house in Barathi Nagar, Villivakkam, a three-member gang murdered him and dumped his body in the bushes near ICF bus stop.

Hearing some cries for help, his family members rushed out and found the body. A murder case has been registered and Aadu Saravanan, a resident of Villivakkam, has been named as the prime accused. The accused is reported to be absconding.

Fishermen murdered

In another case, a fisherman belonging to Nochikuppam was murdered by a gang near the Thirumailai railway station in Mylapore on Saturday. Police said they have arrested two persons and are in search of the remaining four accused persons.

A police official said the victim, Saravanan, and his brother Karthi were arrested for attempt to murder Dori Mani in January last year. Saravanan, who had come to the liquor shop near the railway station in Mylapore, was waylaid by a six-member gang and murdered.

The body was taken to the Royapettah Government Hospital for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, police officials, who were busy with the security duty for the President’s visit, immediately rushed to the crime scene and apprehended two persons, Manikandan and Shyam, when they tried to escape from the scene.

Spat turns violent

In another case, a 54-year-old man was killed when a verbal argument turned violent in New Washermenpet.

A police official of New Washermenpet station said Peter, a resident of Tiruvottiyur, was going on Arunachaleswarar Koil Street, when he picked an argument with Vincent, 53, of the same locality.

As the spat turned nasty, Vincent, in a fit of rage, murdered Peter with a sharp glass piece. Peter died on the way to the Government Stanley Hospital.