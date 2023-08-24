ADVERTISEMENT

Fisherman dies after boat capsizes in Kosasthalaiyar

August 24, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 34-year-old fisherman died after his boat capsized in the Kosasthalaiyar at Ennore on Wednesday. 

The police said the victim, Vignesh, went for fishing on Wednesday night when his boat capsized because of heavy wind and rain near the place where the work is on to erect a high tension tower. He was found dead on the spot. The other fishermen, who spotted his body, alerted the police. The bereaved relatives and family staged a protest demanding compensation. Revenue officers held talks with them.

