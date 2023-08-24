HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fisherman dies after boat capsizes in Kosasthalaiyar

August 24, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 34-year-old fisherman died after his boat capsized in the Kosasthalaiyar at Ennore on Wednesday. 

The police said the victim, Vignesh, went for fishing on Wednesday night when his boat capsized because of heavy wind and rain near the place where the work is on to erect a high tension tower. He was found dead on the spot. The other fishermen, who spotted his body, alerted the police. The bereaved relatives and family staged a protest demanding compensation. Revenue officers held talks with them.

Related Topics

Chennai / accident (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.