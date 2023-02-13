HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fish vendor murdered at Otteri in Chennai

February 13, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 48-year-old fish vendor was hacked to death by a gang on Monday in Otteri near Vandalur.

The victim had been identified as D. Parthiban, 48, who ran a fish vending outlet behind Government Higher Secondary School, Otteri. His wife Janaka was assisting him in the business.

While they were at the shop, a gang which arrived in a car, started attacking Parthiban indiscriminately. His wife, who attempted to fend off the attacks, was critically injured while Parthiban died on the spot. The gang fled the scene.

The police reached the spot and sent the body of Parthiban to Government General Hospital, Chromepet, for postmortem. Parthiban’s wife has been admitted to the hospital.

Related Topics

Chennai / murder

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.