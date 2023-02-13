Fish vendor murdered at Otteri in Chennai

February 13, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 48-year-old fish vendor was hacked to death by a gang on Monday in Otteri near Vandalur.

The victim had been identified as D. Parthiban, 48, who ran a fish vending outlet behind Government Higher Secondary School, Otteri. His wife Janaka was assisting him in the business.

While they were at the shop, a gang which arrived in a car, started attacking Parthiban indiscriminately. His wife, who attempted to fend off the attacks, was critically injured while Parthiban died on the spot. The gang fled the scene.

The police reached the spot and sent the body of Parthiban to Government General Hospital, Chromepet, for postmortem. Parthiban’s wife has been admitted to the hospital.