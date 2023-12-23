Fish sales dip marginally in local markets due to oil spill scare

December 23, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

Fish markets in the city, including those at Kasimedu and Nochikuppam, have seen a reduction in sales in the past few days. One of the reasons for this, fishermen say, is the recent oil spill at Ennore.

“Since it is the Sabari Malai Ayyappa season, many families abstain from consuming non-vegetarian food. But as it is a regular thing during this time of the year, we know how much fish are being sold. However, we see people who buy fish are actually thinking twice about it. Last time too, when we had an oil spill in the sea, customers hesitated to buy fish,” said a vendor at Kasimedu, who did not want to be named.

Various government agencies immediately stepped in to say the fish was safe for consumption. “This time, both the Fisheries Department and the State government have not taken any step in that direction. What is needed are efforts to make the consumers feel safe about consuming fish. We bring fish that are caught alive,” he said.

N. Muthu, treasurer, Chintadripet Fish Market Vendors Association, said that buyers were afraid of buying contaminated fish and were asking if the fish were from Ennore. “They hesitate initially and then when we tell them that the fish had been procured from places like Andhra Pradesh and Nagapattinam and Kovalam, they are convinced and buy the fish. We don’t sell locally caught fish since those are mostly sold in the villages,” he said.

Former Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar said that the State government in coordination with the Fisheries Department must take steps to instill confidence among consumers that it is safe to consume fish. “Fish are migratory in nature and would move away if there is any impending danger. I am ready to eat fish to demonstrate that it is safe. The government must also take steps to increase the quantum of compensation for the affected fishermen. After the collision of ships, we had ensured that ₹200 crore was given to fishermen as compensation,” he said.

The landing centres in Ennore are close to the contaminated areas and the oil spill happened near the shore waters but that is not where fishermen cast their nets, says an expert. “Normally, fishermen won’t operate in the shallow waters. Fish we get in the market are captured from some distance inside the sea. The oil has not reached the areas from where the fish are caught now. There is absolutely no problem if people buy fish from landing centres,” said S. Felix, former Vice-Chancellor of the Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University.

“We can easily identify contaminated fish. They will look pale. If you open the gill, it will be full of oil. You cannot wash oil from the gills. People can easily identify such contamination in fish,” he explained.

According to scientists at MS Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF), the contamination levels will not be uniform as it depends on the concentration of the oil in the waters. While the marine life in the estuary will most definitely be tainted, the fishes in the sea are less likely to be affected to a large extent, they said