Fish kill at Korattur lake, residents worried about rising pollution

Citizens’ group fears leaching of metals; officials suspect reduction in the level of dissolved oxygen in the water

Several dead fish were washed ashore at Korattur Lake on Monday. A large number of carcasses of fish were found near Water Canal Road in the morning. Residents and activists raised concern on pollution in the lake and wanted improvement work to be carried out soon.

Spread over 600 acres, the lake is part of a chain of waterbodies draining into Retteri. Members of the Korattur Aeri Pathukappu Makkal Iyakkam (KAPMI), a citizen’s group, said the lake was choked with hyacinth and was in need of desilting.

S. Sekaran, KAPMI secretary, said such instances of fish kill had become an annual feature in the lake. This time, large fishes weighing up to 15 kg were found dead. He alleged that leaching of heavy metal from the contaminated soil in the bund could be a reason. The lake was being polluted with sewage and industrial effluents, he said.

The lake had been supporting the livelihood of nearly 200 fishermen families in the locality. Nearly 13 varieties of fish, including tilapia, rohu and catla, were available in the lake. The residents wanted the fish carcasses to be removed from the lake and hyacinth cleared.

Officials of the Water Resources Department said the instance of fish carcasses washing ashore occurred when the dissolved oxygen reduced in the waterbody due to various factors, including rise in the day temperature during summer. Hyacinth may not be related to this instance. It was found that there was no leaching of heavy metals from contaminated soil. The department had submitted long-term restoration plans, including detailed study on water quality, to the government, the officials said.