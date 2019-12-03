First woman operations chief for Southern Railway

Neenu Ittyerah has assumed charge as the Principal Chief Operations Manager (PCOM) of Southern Railway on Sunday.

Ms. Ittyerah, a 1988 batch Indian Railway Traffic Service officer, is the first woman to be appointed to the PCOM post. She comes in place of S. Anantharaman who had retired recently.

A Fulbright scholar, she has held high ranking posts as Divisional Railway Manager of Madurai Division and in other departments including Infrastructure Planning, Freight Operations and Marketing and Ticketing systems. She had also served as the Chairman of the Railway Recruitment Board in Thiruvananthapuram.