First woman bagpipe band of the police steals the show 

For the first time, the Greater Chennai Police has created a new music band consisting of bagpipes and drummers comprising only police women. Since its inception two months ago, the team stole the show in recent public events it performed at.

Additional Commissioner of Police, Headquarters J. Loganathan said, “There was a pipe band consisting of men with an Armed Reserve unit in the city police until 2015. Later it was disbanded for various reasons as the men got transferred and shifted to other places. However, we do have a police band consisting of men playing clarinet and other instruments. For the first time, we have created a new band of all women who play pipes and drums. They will be deployed in ceremonial parades or any other events conducted by the police.”

The new band has been formed with 34 police women carved from the Tamil Nadu Special Personnel in the Armed Reserve Police. They are being trained by K. Kaliyappan, a band master who retired from the Indian Army at Rajarathinam Stadium every day.

R. Anandhi, a woman inspector, was specially assigned to head the team. She said: "We chose personnel who had an avid interest in performing cultural programmes and playing the pipe and drummers. Later, they were trained with the help of a band master from the Army."

The personnel were provided with bagpiper instruments and specially made uniforms which were procured at a cost of ₹12.89 lakh. They performed the first show at the police medal parade held on May 27 and at the presentation of the President's colours on July 31.

Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Jharkhand are three States which have a women bagpipe band other than Tamil Nadu.