Chennai

First transwoman to take up doctorate studies at Loyola College

July 16, 2022 23:19 IST
The first transwoman student at Loyola College — Chennai, N Jency has been accepted as a PhD research scholar.

Jency completed her undergraduate studies in BA English literature at her hometown in Tirutani; and her post-graduation in English literature, in Chennai.

Jency has reportedly won gold medals in her BA, MA and MPhil programmes.

Before her sex-reassignment surgery, Jency travelled to Chennai to complete her MPhil. Following the successful completion of the MPhil programme, she attempted to enrol at many universities for a PhD programme in English. However, there were no openings, which led her to take the entrance exam for enrolling at Loyola College.

Jency describes Loyola as “a temple”, adding that transgender students would find a conducive environment at the institution. She has had a part-time English teaching position at Ambedkar College in Vyasarpadi while pursuing her PhD.

She said that she put off having the surgery because she was worried about being accepted by society and did not want to have to drop out of college. As a result, she had shifted her focus entirely and building a robust career as teacher.

She notes that her goal is to work as an English professor at Loyola or at a government institution. Her desire to pursue English as specialisation stems from the fact that she received low marks in the subject in her 12th grade exam, and she wanted to prove to herself that she was good in the subject.

(Pooja P is an intern with The Hindu)

